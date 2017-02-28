Jimmy Kimmel Talks To Newly-Eliminated Corinne From ‘The Bachelor’: ‘You Seem Like A Terrible Person’

stacey-ritzen
Web Culture Editor
02.28.17

In case you missed it, on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, the season’s most beloved and hated contestant, Corrine Olympios, was sent home by Nick Viall. Like much of her time on the show, Corrine’s exit was not without a bit of theatrics, as she sobbed the driest sobs of possibly any contestant in the back of a limo.

After the episode aired, Jimmy Kimmel paid tribute to she of the platinum vageen by running a memoriam clip of some of Corrine’s greatest hits, including her telling the other women about her nanny Raquel, taking off her bikini top during a group date, straddling the bachelor in a bounce house, and squirting whipped cream on her breast while wearing nothing but a trench coat. It’s been an entertaining couple of months!

Sadly, all good things must come to an end, but on the plus side now Corrine is free to talk about her time on the show, as Kimmel had her broadcast in from her New York City hotel room. “So what is your deal,” the host started off by asking. “Because, just to be honest, based on what I’ve seen on television, you seem like a terrible person.”

If nothing else, you can’t accuse Olympios of having thin skin, who responded through faux outrage, “I’m definitely not a terrible person. I think there was a lot that, you know, wasn’t shown, a lot of conversations that Nick and I did have that were more emotional and intimate.”

After answering questions about fan reception and the aforementioned Raquel, one thing Olympios wouldn’t elaborate on is whether or not she’ll be appearing the upcoming season on Bachelor in Paradise — like we all don’t know damn well she’ll be there. “I really don’t know, I have mixed feelings about it,” she told Kimmel. Okay, Corrine, sure. See you this summer.

