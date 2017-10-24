George Clooney Uses His Kids To Sneak Matt Damon Onto ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ And Keep The Feud Alive

#Matt Damon #Jimmy Kimmel
Managing Editor, Trending
10.24.17

Matt Damon has been a frequent guest on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the past few weeks. Not only did he bust into the host’s interview with Chris Hemsworth and his Thor: Ragnarok cast mates, he also joined Kimmel to make their feud part of Jon Stewart’s Night Of Too Many Stars benefit by auctioning off a very awkward dinner together. Now, Kimmel has returned from Brooklyn and Damon is back for his third appearance this month, making for some creative promotion for Suburbicon without actually having him around for an interview.

George Clooney appeared on Tuesday’s show for that very reason, chiding Kimmel for throwing off his last appearance alongside Hugh Laurie by appearing naked during a sketch and then bringing out Damon as his “manny.” Baby talk is heavy during the chat, with Clooney talking a bit about changing diapers and the horrors of solid foods, but there’s also a bit about his recent tequila sale that brought in $1 billion.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Matt Damon#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSgeorge clooneyjimmy kimmelmatt damonSuburbicon

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 weeks ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 3 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP