Hatchimals were the holiday sensation that every kid needed, following in the footsteps of Tickle Me Elmo and Furby in years prior. As Jimmy Kimmel points out, it’s likely sitting in some closet dying a slow death at this point. Or it’s cursing up a storm in some box. That doesn’t mean the interest in the toy is dead completely. It just means that it is now getting the kind of attention that nobody wants.

According to documents obtained by Consumerist, a class action suit has been filed over the claim that Spin Master produced a toy that “failed to live up to its name” when the toy inside never hatched from its egg: