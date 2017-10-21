Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

The “feud” between Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel is longstanding and well-documented, becoming one of the great jokes of late night television. Every once in a while, it rears its hilarious head, reminding us that Damon really should play a bad guy once in a while. The All-American boy pulls off villainous rather well.

The latest rekindling is for a good cause. During the latest Brooklyn edition of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jon Stewart — complete with the Pop And Lox breakdancing crew — stopped by to promote his upcoming HBO comedy benefit, Night Of Too Many Stars. The first of Stewart’s upcoming comedy special double feature will raise money for autism awareness, and Kimmel and Damon are doing their parts. Honestly, Jon Stewart challenging Kimmel to a dance battle was something I never knew I needed, so the rest is just gravy.

In the video Stewart was promoting, Kimmel and Damon unwillingly set aside their differences (for a few seconds at least) for an Omaze campaign in which you can win an “awkward dinner” with the two stars. In the words of Damon, “the best day of your life could very well be the worst day of mine.” Could be a good time? At the very least, it’s for a great cause. Plus, you could ask Damon why he thought The Great Wall was a good idea.