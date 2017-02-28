Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jimmy Kimmel was likely ready to just cruise into his show on Monday night with some fun Oscars tales for the audience. But then the announcement for Best Picture happened and the entire show went from a fairly predictable evening to one of the weirdest moments in television history. Steve Harvey’s Miss Universe flub has nothing on the speculation and finger pointing that followed Warren Beatty’s unfortunate mixup that mistakenly awarded La La Land the award over Moonlight.

It’s been examined from almost every angle, but Kimmel got his chance to give his side of the events during tonight’s Jimmy Kimmel Live. For him, it was just as confusing as it was for everybody else in the theater as he watched from the audience next to Matt Damon. The difference for Kimmel is he was hosting and suddenly realized that he’d be the one forced to figure it out for the audience on stage. There’s no mention of PricewaterhouseCoopers here, but there’s plenty about Beatty throwing Faye Dunaway under the bus by having her read off the wrong name. Kimmel thinks it was smooth, but the real smooth move was Dunaway beating feet almost as soon as the confusion started.