Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Jimmy Kimmel has become quite the focal point for the ongoing health care debate in the U.S., using his own situation with his newborn son to go to bat for Americans who would be undercut by the GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare. While it isn’t known how much effect Kimmel had on those voting on the measures in Congress, his influence on the public is not in question. The same engine that gets countless parents to prank their kids over Halloween candy was also running a tough campaign against the potential repeal of the ACA, especially the portion that used his name in an effort to score political points.

But now it might seem that Kimmel has changed his tune. He’s faced the horrors of Room 101, he’s survived being hunted by stalkers on the streets of LA, and now he is ready to support Trumpcare. He’s even put together an ad that aims to get other people behind Trumpcare, showing them what it offers and how it really is a great deal for America. It’s an entire effort to get folks to head over to healthcare.gov and sign up for Trumpcare while it is in open enrollment.