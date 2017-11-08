Jimmy Kimmel’s Latest Healthcare Comment Takes A Clever Path To Show His Support For ‘Trumpcare’

#Late Night Comedy Week #Jimmy Kimmel
Managing Editor, Trending
11.08.17

Jimmy Kimmel has become quite the focal point for the ongoing health care debate in the U.S., using his own situation with his newborn son to go to bat for Americans who would be undercut by the GOP efforts to repeal Obamacare. While it isn’t known how much effect Kimmel had on those voting on the measures in Congress, his influence on the public is not in question. The same engine that gets countless parents to prank their kids over Halloween candy was also running a tough campaign against the potential repeal of the ACA, especially the portion that used his name in an effort to score political points.

But now it might seem that Kimmel has changed his tune. He’s faced the horrors of Room 101, he’s survived being hunted by stalkers on the streets of LA, and now he is ready to support Trumpcare. He’s even put together an ad that aims to get other people behind Trumpcare, showing them what it offers and how it really is a great deal for America. It’s an entire effort to get folks to head over to healthcare.gov and sign up for Trumpcare while it is in open enrollment.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Late Night Comedy Week#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSAFFORDABLE HEALTHCARE ACTjimmy kimmelLate Night Comedy Weekobamacaretrumpcare

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 7 days ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 week ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 week ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP