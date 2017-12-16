Jodie Foster Reprises Clarice Starling To Join The Russia Investigation On ‘The Late Show’

12.16.17 1 hour ago

While many were disappointed that Jodie Foster didn’t return to play Clarice Starling in Hannibal back in 2001, she doesn’t seem above playing the character for comedic purposes. Foster stepped back into the familiar confines of Baltimore State Hospital for the Criminally Insane to chat with Hannibal Lecter, this time played by Stephen Colbert. The big difference this time around is that she’s working for Robert Mueller and they’re trying to catch Donald Trump instead of Buffalo Bill.

It’s silly and fits with the continuing theme of Colbert’s shows in 2017, but it really makes its point at the end when Starling wants to jump in the cell with Hannibal instead of continuing to investigate the president and his posse. Who wouldn’t want to spend time with a convicted cannibal over a guy who eats McDonald’s every day for every meal?

Later she sits down with Colbert to talk about her upcoming episode of Black Mirror and a bit about her experiences in Hollywood, growing up as a child actor before reaching acclaim in adulthood. She admits that she’s not big on giving soundbites, especially on topics as important as sexual harassment and women’s rights, but she ends up giving one of the more complex and meaningful answers on the current climate in Hollywood and beyond to Colbert, even if her own past actions could be considered troublesome.

