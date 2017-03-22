comedy central

Joe DeRosa is a comic you may know from his hour-long Comedy Central standup special, You Let Me Down, which is available on iTunes or on Spotify. He is the host of two podcasts, We’ll See You in Hell and Emotional Hangs. Joe was nice enough to answer our twenty questions questionnaire recently.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

I found myself saying many times, “Could I have a shot of Jack in the most piss beer you carry.”

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Nobody is funnier than @mrgeorgewallace on Twitter. As for Instagram, I like anybody who doesn’t incessantly post selfies…which leaves it about two people.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

When I get back to 2002, I’ll ask it.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

KFC! All day, every day! In fact, it’ll probably be what kills me.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

I’m always checking out movie news on movieweb.com and horror news on the bloody-disgusting.com, then yelling at my computer when I accidentally read spoilers.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

These days, Run-D.M.C.’s Tougher Than Leather album, particularly the song “Beats to the Rhyme.”

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Don’t try so hard. Just roll with it, babe.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

Jimmy Pardo’s Uproxx 20.

9. Dogs or cats?

Dogs. How is this still an argument?

10. Best concert of your life was…?

Frank Sinatra at Radio City Music Hall with Don Rickles opening. It was the first concert I ever saw and I don’t think I’ll ever see anything that legendary ever again. By the way, Siri somehow knew to capitalize Jimmy Pardo but not “radio city music Hall.” What the fuck?