Did You Catch These Easter Eggs In 'The Last Jedi' Trailer?

John Boyega Reveals That ‘Star Wars’ Wound Up Hurting His Love Life

#Star Wars
04.29.17 29 mins ago

What sensible person wouldn’t want to date John Boyega? He’s a handsome intergalactic swashbuckler with charm to spare. The actor shared a story on The Graham Norton Show (he was busy that night) that laid out how such a scenario played out thanks to his role in Star Wars.

Boyega revealed (after sufficient Norton jostling) this particular moment of romance woe came from before crossing into blockbuster movie star status as Finn.

“She didn’t know what I did until we were driving through Times Square. She goes ‘What do you do for a living?’ Looked up and I said, ‘That.’ It was me over a lightsaber,” explained Boyega. “That was the end of the relationship.”

The fact that he’s sharing his dating sob stories with fellow guest Orlando Bloom might temper your pity for Boyega’s Star Wars dating handicap.

“I blocked her on my phone,” noted Boyega. “Yeah, I mean, that picture in itself just affected her kind of stance.”

As is the case on Norton, a tale of mild humiliation leads to a fun panel talk that veers into the playfully crude. Bloom, plus Snatched duo Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn, shared insight on dating and addressed whether or not comedy “leads to d*ck.” Journal accordingly.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSGRAHAM NORTONJOHN BOYEGAStar Warsstar wars: the force awakens

First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

How The Trump Administration Has Impacted Women’s Rights In The First 100 Days

04.27.17 2 days ago 4 Comments
The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

The Twisted, Ever-Morphing Timeline Of The Ties Between Donald Trump And Russia

04.27.17 2 days ago 12 Comments
What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

What Will Happen If Trump And The Republicans Shut Down The Government?

04.26.17 3 days ago 6 Comments
The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

The Ways President Trump’s Trade Agenda Could Shakeup Your Life

04.25.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

Tracking Donald Trump’s Ongoing Stream Of Policy Reversals

04.21.17 1 week ago
Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

Report: The GOP’s Latest Healthcare Plan Could Price You Out Of Coverage If You Get Sick

04.20.17 1 week ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP