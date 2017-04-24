Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Aside from the once explosive power struggle between them and Steve Bannon, which may or may not have dissipated, very little is known about Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner’s true roles in the White House. Yes, President Donald Trump finally gave his daughter an unpaid federal job, and yes, her husband is doing just about everything else (sans going to actual war). Aside from the occasional leaked items in the 24-hour news cycle, however, the American public has been left in the dark. And as Last Week Tonight host John Oliver points out in his latest deep dive, that’s not a good thing.

“Let’s set aside the questions surrounding potential conflicts of interest between their business ties and their positions in the administration,” Oliver prefaced. “Instead, let’s focus on answering just two basic questions: Is Ivanka really the moderating influence that people claim, and what in Jared’s background justifies such a gigantic White House portfolio?” Unsurprisingly, the Last Week Tonight team’s research seems to suggest the worst possible outcomes for each: that Ivanka isn’t all that moderate, and Trump’s high praise (and consequential responsibilities) for Kushner isn’t truly deserved.

Consider the Trump campaign’s proposed childcare policy. Not only was Ivanka its chief proponent, but the then-presidential nominee’s daughter also served as its main media surrogate. In a Fox News interview with Megyn Kelly, she praised her father’s plan while denouncing Democratic rival Hillary Clinton’s apparent lack of one. “None of that was remotely true,” noted Oliver, adding that Clinton’s website featured such policy proposals. Even so, pundits still credit Ivanka for her supposedly moderate influence, and Oliver thinks he knows why: