John Oliver Tackles Anti-Semitic Chipmunks In The 'Last Week Tonight' Season 5 Trailer

01.22.18

That HBO’s hugely popular Last Week Tonight would be returning for another season isn’t too surprising. After all, the network announced in September that it had renewed John Oliver’s satirical news program for at least three more seasons — ensuring the former Daily Show correspondent’s British mockery of American politics would continue through 2020. Thanks to Monday’s news release, however, we now have the first season five teaser trailer and a premiere date for the show’s return in mid-February.

Considering President Trump’s penchant for creating news stories thanks to his habitual use of Twitter, it seems hugely appropriate that the Last Week Tonight trailer features Oliver repeatedly interrupting the voiceover’s narration with random interjections read from a smartphone. “The president is losing a Twitter fight to Jewel,” the host reads at one point. “Oh, he did the accent,” he serendipitously says in another bit. “It’s much more racist if he did the accent.” The most entertaining quip concerns a fake news story about an anti-Semitic chipmunk. “A chipmunk attacked a synagogue, and he knew it was a synagogue.”

Along with the new teaser trailer, HBO also released a new piece of key art for the show and revealed its upcoming premiere date. The fifth season of Last Week Tonight with John Oliver premieres Sunday, February 18th at 11 pm ET on HBO.

