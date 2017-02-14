Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Last Week Tonight may have just returned from a months-long hiatus after John Oliver gave 2016 the most fitting send off that terrible, horrible, no good year deserved — but don’t think he’s been relaxing it up on vacation that whole time. As Oliver explained to Seth Meyers last night, like many covering the tumultuous current state of events, he needs to stay fully engaged with the news even in his downtime, “like a heroin addict not being able to disengage from heroin.”

But you know who doesn’t appear to be all that concerned about current events right now? “I’ll tell you who I would argue at the moment should kick back a little less,” Oliver told Meyers. “And this might be controversial, but I’m a little sick of seeing photos of President Obama on vacation with Richard Branson,” he said, referring to the recent photos and video that have recently surfaced showing Obama having the time of his dang life.

He continued, “Just tone it down with the kite surfing pictures. I’m glad he’s having a nice time, America is on fire. I know that people accused him of being out of touch with the American people during his presidency, but I’m not sure he’s ever been more out of touch than he is right now, as he’s kind of pushing him on a surfboard.” Although to be fair, after eight years of what Obama had to put up with, he’s probably not terribly concerned about what will “play well” in the media right now.