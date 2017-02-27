One of the biggest campaign promises Donald Trump made while running for president was his plan to immediately repeal and replace Obamacare, which he has repeatedly called a “disaster.” Well, Trump has been in office for over a month now, and while he claims that a replacement is in the works, his administration has shown no real evidence of that actually being the case.
This was the subject of John Oliver’s latest dissection on Sunday’s new Last Week Tonight, as he points out that even Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price couldn’t confirm that a plan was nearing completion and would soon be revealed at his own confirmation hearing, telling Senator Sherrod Brown (D) only that it was “true that [Trump] said that, yes.” Likewise, one of the draft bills being circulated by Republicans offers only the verbiage [PLACEHOLDER] in lieu of any actual details regarding a proposed replacement.
But what could a possibly replacement plan actually entail? Oliver explains the various talking points proposed by Paul Ryan, which are comprised of the innocuous sounding yet inherently problematic “refundable tax credits,” “health savings accounts,” “block grants,” and “high risk pools.”
But ultimately, the greatest hurdle to repealing Obamacare may be the President himself, as Trump doesn’t actually seem to mind the aspects of the Affordable Care Act that Republicans hate most, and also made some pretty lofty promises that a replacement would give Americans “everything” they want. As John Oliver succinctly summarizes: “So anything short of that is a disaster and insurers are gonna need an answer soon, Republicans, so tick tock motherfuckers, because you don’t get to placeholder your way out of this one again.”
Whatever they come up with will have a phase-in period that puts it after the 2020 election, count on it.
You are probably right. If they do pull something out of their ass it won’t be what they claim it will be, and even republican voters won’t like it once they see it.
After 60 votes to repeal the ACA and 8 years to come up with something better, republicans have less than dick.
Right now they are more worried about how to blame Drumpf’s impeachment on Democrats. They desperately want to get Pence in. But Democrats don’t want Pence as much as they don’t want the Pussy Grabber.
So republicans are busily in the process of switching from obstruction to deflection and obfuscation at the moment.