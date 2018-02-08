John Oliver was firing on most of his cylinders during his latest appearance with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show. The pair devoted a little time to Donald Trump during the appearance, working in tandem to convince Trump that facing down Robert Mueller’s questions was the right thing to do. Will they succeed, who knows. But it is always nice to see them try to see who can make the other laugh out first — something Colbert usually loses at.

The funnier parts of the interview come when they aren’t discussing the president. Oliver’s desk slide sets the tone, followed by his feelings toward the Royals and his explanation about the term “kiss the ring.” It’s not something that needs to be ruined in the text.