The Creators Of ‘John Wick’ Are Toying With A Prequel TV Series

01.31.17 2 Comments

John Wick 2 opens in theaters February 10, which is notable because boom pow pop-pop-pop splat pop-pop pow. Whoops, look at that. Two dozen dead Russians gangsters and Keanu Reeves walking away from the carnage in a suit.

But if the idea of a John Wick sequel still feels like not nearly enough John Wick to you, there’s this: The director and screenwriter responsible for the movies are toying with the idea of some sort of prequel, and they’re thinking about doing it for television. /Film got the news from director Chad Stahelski at a recent press event:

Well, we’re not doing a prequel [with Chapter 2]. We wanted to, it just didn’t fit quite where we’re at….We basically almost have a prequel written, but we’d save that for other aspects of the property. Lionsgate is very interested in doing a John Wick TV show, and that seems very appealing to us, to give those creative ideas to that entity, because I think in TV you could really expand on what that is, and greater than we could in just a two-hour film. We’d like to wrap-up the story we’re telling now and maybe save all our prequel ideas and impossible task ideas for that medium.

This wouldn’t be the first revenge movie featuring a bearded man killing lots of foreign criminal-type to get the TV prequel treatment, as NBC has a Taken prequel premiering in February. And it would certainly lose something without Keanu Reeves, because you can’t just pull out one of the best action stars of the last quarter-century and not expect some sort of dropoff. But after Better Call Saul, it’s hard to totally write off a prequel that the original creators are involved in. Could go either way. Fingers crossed that they go way prequel and do, like, John Wick: Teen Assassin. Put in on CW after Riverdale. Have a crossover about him and Archie killing a crime boss. I mean, if you’re gonna do it, do it, you know?

