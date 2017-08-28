HBO

Warning: Spoilers and speculation for Game of Thrones below

The season finale of Game of Thrones finally did it. The show confirmed that not only is Jon Snow the son of Prince Rhaegar Targaryen and Lady Lyanna Stark, it used Gilly’s discovery (that Sam took credit for, the jerk) to spur Bran into traveling back in time to witness his aunt marry the heir to the throne. Jon is truly a Targaryen, in every way that matters and not a bastard at all. This was vindication for fans who have waited years, sometimes decades, of this confirmation. Then HBO took it a step further, revealing Jon Snow’s true name: Aegon Targaryen.

Wait, what?

Aegon? Really? That’s what you’re going with, Game of Thrones? Okay, I guess. Except that Rhaegar already had a son named Aegon with his first wife, Elia Martell. This name choice seems to be making things needlessly complicated. Fan theories had abounded that Jon’s true name would be Jaehaerys Targaryen, since Jaehaerys is a common royal name and HBO had yet to mention any of the myriad of Targaryen kings with that moniker. It seemed reasonable at the time that Game of Thrones was saving Jaehaerys for Jon, since as much as we all love Ned Stark, he was simple man. Changing Jaehaerys to Jon seems exactly like something Lord Stark would do. Instead, revealing Jon’s real name as Aegon creates some head-scratching questions.

Did Rhaegar approve this name? After all, he and Elia had a toddler with that exact same name. Not just in the books either. In the third season of Game of Thrones, in the episode entitled “And Now His Watch Has Ended,” Thoros of Myr recalls being in the throne room the day The Mountain brought Robert Baratheon and Tywin Lannister the bodies of Elia’s children. “House Clegane was built upon dead children. I saw them lay Prince Aegon and Princess Rhaenys before the Iron Throne.” Prince Aegon Targaryen, son of Rhaegar and Elia, died during the Sack of King’s Landing, an event that happened shortly before Lyanna gave birth. Assuming Lyanna knew her husband had been killed in the Battle of the Trident and the Targaryen heirs massacred by Lannister loyalists, it seems weird the Lyanna would steal her son’s name from her sister-wife’s recently deceased baby. Sociopathic weird, to be honest.