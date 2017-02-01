After a turbulent first two weeks in office, it’s fitting that Stephen Colbert would reach out to Jon Stewart to stop by The Late Show to discuss President Trump’s executive orders and their effect to this point. Each appearance has seen a different Stewart, from his fiery first appearance that acted as a Daily Show throwback to his musical appearance from the night before the election.

Tuesday’s appearance brings a Stewart more suited for the current political landscape. Since the president is a style-maker, the former Daily Show host decided to sport his longest tie to compliment his finest booted suit. Then he strapped a dead animal on his head and walked out on stage. Perfection, right?