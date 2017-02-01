Actors At The SAG Awards Got Vocal About Trump's Muslim Ban

Jon Stewart Sports A New Post-Election Look On His Return To ‘The Late Show’

Managing Editor, Trending
02.01.17

Subscribe to UPROXX

After a turbulent first two weeks in office, it’s fitting that Stephen Colbert would reach out to Jon Stewart to stop by The Late Show to discuss President Trump’s executive orders and their effect to this point. Each appearance has seen a different Stewart, from his fiery first appearance that acted as a Daily Show throwback to his musical appearance from the night before the election.

Tuesday’s appearance brings a Stewart more suited for the current political landscape. Since the president is a style-maker, the former Daily Show host decided to sport his longest tie to compliment his finest booted suit. Then he strapped a dead animal on his head and walked out on stage. Perfection, right?

TAGSdonald trumpJON STEWARTSTEPHEN COLBERTTHE LATE SHOW
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 2 days ago
How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

How The ’96 VMAs Cost Van Halen Their Chance At Being More Than ’80s Greats

01.26.17 6 days ago 23 Comments
‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

‘It’s All In The Reflexes’: The Story Of The Contentious ‘Big Trouble In Little China’ Screenplay

and 01.16.17 2 weeks ago 31 Comments
The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

The Art Of Murdering Kevin Bacon: An Oral History Of How ‘Friday The 13th’ Became A Horror Classic

and 01.13.17 3 weeks ago 29 Comments
How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

How Toronto’s Boosie Fade Transformed From A Rap DJ Night Into A Digital Movement

01.12.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.12.17 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP