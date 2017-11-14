Jon Stewart Says He Was ‘Stunned’ At The Sexual Misconduct Accusations About His Friend Louis C.K.

#Jon Stewart #Louis C.K.
News & Culture Writer
11.14.17 13 Comments

Jon Stewart and “Night Of Too Many Stars” creator Michelle Smigel sat down with Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie on Today, ahead of this year’s event which takes places on Saturday. Inevitably, the topic of conversation turned to the sexual misconduct allegations about Stewart’s longtime friend Louis C.K., which the comedian finally admitted to after a bombshell New York Times report confirmed years of rumors.

When asked for his reaction, the former Daily Show host replied, “Um… stunned, I think?” He continued, “You give your friends the benefit of the doubt, I try to think of it in terms of, I’ve had friends who have had compulsions and have done things, gambling or drinking and drugs, and we’ve lost some of them, some of them have died. And you always find yourself back to a moment of, did I miss something? Could I have done more? And in this situation, I think we all could have. So you feel anger at what you did to people.”

“Look, comedy on its best day is not a great environment for women,” Stewart admitted. “I think it’s gotten better over the years but certainly when we started 30 years ago it was really difficult, and so to do it was an act of bravery in and of itself.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jon Stewart#Louis C.K.
TAGSJON STEWARTLOUIS C.K.TODAY

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP