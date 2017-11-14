Jon Stewart and “Night Of Too Many Stars” creator Michelle Smigel sat down with Matt Lauer and Savannah Guthrie on Today, ahead of this year’s event which takes places on Saturday. Inevitably, the topic of conversation turned to the sexual misconduct allegations about Stewart’s longtime friend Louis C.K., which the comedian finally admitted to after a bombshell New York Times report confirmed years of rumors.
When asked for his reaction, the former Daily Show host replied, “Um… stunned, I think?” He continued, “You give your friends the benefit of the doubt, I try to think of it in terms of, I’ve had friends who have had compulsions and have done things, gambling or drinking and drugs, and we’ve lost some of them, some of them have died. And you always find yourself back to a moment of, did I miss something? Could I have done more? And in this situation, I think we all could have. So you feel anger at what you did to people.”
“Look, comedy on its best day is not a great environment for women,” Stewart admitted. “I think it’s gotten better over the years but certainly when we started 30 years ago it was really difficult, and so to do it was an act of bravery in and of itself.”
First time he heard about it was during a recent podcast? Bullshit.
For what it’s worth, the article didn’t say it was recent. They said while “recording” a podcast. I remember it. It was a couple years ago, and I think it was a live podcast? I don’t even think it was a podcast…I think it was a Q&A. Someone asked him about it, and either he’s a really great actor, or he seemed genuinely clueless. It was all like within the same time frame as Jen Kirkman revealing that a “powerful comedian” had done that, and people put it together that it was Louis pretty fast.
This was post-Daily Show when Stewart had been laying low and seemed like he had been out of the pop culture scene for a while, so, at face value, his story adds up. Not saying you’re wrong, but just providing some context.
Also, you should check out the first twenty minutes or so of WTF with Marc Maron yesterday where he addresses it. Heavy shit toward the end.
If a random audience member makes some crazy sex conduct charge against your friends, and none of the accused and accusers are present, are we really expected to take that seriously? If some strange told me some rumor like that I’d just be like, “gtfo dude”.
I get paid over 85 dollar per hour working from home with 2 kids at home. I never thought I’d be able to do it but my best friend earns over 14k dollar a month doing this and she convinced me to try. The potential with this is endless. Heres what I’ve been doing… Click Here And START
It is amazing that us normal people know all these rumors for years, but the people that actually live close to and/or know these creeps personally always have no idea. Either way, goes to show you how phony Hollywood is.
People live and work close to people all the time and don’t know what they do in the dark. That’s the point of doing it in the dark. I guarantee that you don’t know everything your friends and colleagues do when you’re not around and I’m sure you’d be shocked to find out some of it. You might even have a hard time believing it at face value, especially if you worked in an industry where rumors run rampant. I don’t find it hard to believe that Stewart or any other friend of CK’s didn’t know what was going on, even if it had shown up on the internet years ago as a rumor. CK denied it initially and for a lot of people, especially someone’s friends, that’s enough. Let’s not pretend these people are somehow immune to normal human psychology.
I haven’t heard of any Louie rumors prior to last week. It’s funny that you think celebrities read tabloids and go about their life treating each rumor as fact.
It’s hard to say one way or the other with regard to Stewart’s claim that he was unaware of C.K.’s problems.
I know, from first-hand experience, that you can be close to someone and think you see everything but only later find out that maybe you didn’t. I managed a band for a few years, and while the lead singer always had issues with showing up on time and being generally irresponsible, I wrote it off to him a young rock-and-roller who was drinking and smoking weed and that sort of thing. I know that’s all I had ever seen him do. Then, a few years after I stopped managing the band, he was found dead from a heroin overdose. Now, in retrospect, could he have been using while I was managing the band? It’s definitely possible. I wasn’t with the dude 24 / 7. And he would have known that I wouldn’t have stood for that sort of shit if I knew about it. Did I miss it? I don’t know.
John is also good friends with Anthony Weiner and was SHOCKED at that one too – he must be the most oblivious person in the world.
My job and my kids don’t leave me much free time to hang out with some of my best friends. My job isn’t even all that demanding and most of my close friends live a few minutes away.
Do you really think that the star / producer of a hit daily tv show, who has young kids at home, hangs out with friends, who are also in jobs with demanding schedules, on a regular basis?
@poonTASTIC well said. As another example, I literally just found out last week that one of my best friends in the world tried to have sex with a mutual friend of ours when she was sleeping years ago, it’s not like this stuff comes up in casual conversation.
I’m still trying to figure out what was really going on here. It’s unquestionable that Louis did something gross and wrong to multiple women. But is he calculating, or stupid, or does he have a compulsion/addiction to this behavior he couldn’t resist on several occasions? I really have no idea if we will ever figure that out. In any case, don’t ask people who work with you these questions. Maybe be a little smarter about how you approach women you have interest in regarding your own proclivities. If two people in this same scenario both consent and are cool with this then great, but honestly, maybe build up to your weird fetish instead of just assuming a girl hanging out with you is into it. I mean, listen to your own routine about fake rape, Louis. Did you really go into that hotel room and do this on the OFF CHANCE THEY WOULD BE INTO IT!?
It’s a compulsion. If you’ve listened to how he’s openly presented himself throughout his career, he’s always maintained he’s a greasy dirt bag.
I’m very amused at fans of his that are surprised by this news.