Comedy Central

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah correspondent Jordan Klepper recently dazzled audiences with his hour-long comedy special Jordan Klepper Solves Guns, but the Michigan-born comic wasn’t stopping there. As announced back in April, Klepper would be getting his own half-hour program in the 11:30pm ET/PT time slot previously occupied by The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore, which was canceled last August. With the Television Critics Association’s 2017 Summer Press Tour currently under way, the network finally revealed the title and premiere date for Klepper’s new show.

Beginning Monday, September 25th, The Opposition with Jordan Klepper will begin following Noah’s The Daily Show on weekdays. With a title possibly inspired by Steve Bannon’s infamous “opposition party” line about the New York Times and other major news media outlets, The Opposition “will satirize the hyperbolic, conspiracy-laden noise machine that is the alternative-media landscape on both the right and left,” according to the press release. “The Opposition is the voice of the new America. It is the America that defines its own reality. It’s the America of paid protestors, Obama’s birth certificate, and the certainty that CNN is fake news.”

Klepper, Noah and The Daily Show‘s Stuart Miller will serve as The Opposition‘s executive producers. Fellow Daily Show producer Ian Berger and Any Given Wednesday alum Kim Gamble will also serve as co-executive producers on the new show. As for head writer, Klepper’s partner in crime from his Solves Guns special, Owen Parsons will take charge in the writers’ room of what the release describes as a “not mainstream,” “not establishing,” and “not helping” comedy series.

In the meantime, four new Twitter handles possibly related to The Opposition have popped up this month. Your guess is as good as mine as to which one the show’s producers will decide to use ahead of the September 25th premiere date. Considering the similarities to The Late Show host Stephen Colbert’s previous Comedy Central program, however, my money’s on @KlepperArmy.