Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Of all of the wonderful things we’ll miss about Barack Obama’s presidency — his swagger, dorky dad jokes, and not having Donald Trump as the president to name a few — Jordan Peele’s impression of the 44th POTUS is like, up there. As Seth Meyers pointed out when Peele was a guest on his show Monday night, the former Key and Peele star’s Obama impression was the gold standard of Obama impressions.

The last time we saw Peele’s Obama was on The Daily Show just a couple of weeks before Trump took office, but he agreed to break it out one more time as a special favor to the Late Night host. Unfortunately, although Obama’s been off galavanting with Richard Branson on some private island somewhere, Peele imagines him as we’re all feeling right now: disappointed, exhausted, and at least two sheets to the wind.

“Obama, he’s gotta be like, he’s on vacation, he’s gotta be watching TV with like, whiskey,” he told Meyers, before breaking into the impression: “This is some messed up stuff, here … Michelle, top- top- top her off, Michelle, top her off. Ehhh, okay, you’ve gone done did it now, America!” Right there with you, Jordan Peele’s Obama impression. Right there with you.