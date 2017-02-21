Barack Obama's Greatest Accomplishments As President

Jordan Peele Breaks Out A Drunk, Disappointed Barack Obama Impression For Seth Meyers

#Obama
02.21.17 2 hours ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

Of all of the wonderful things we’ll miss about Barack Obama’s presidency — his swagger, dorky dad jokes, and not having Donald Trump as the president to name a few — Jordan Peele’s impression of the 44th POTUS is like, up there. As Seth Meyers pointed out when Peele was a guest on his show Monday night, the former Key and Peele star’s Obama impression was the gold standard of Obama impressions.

The last time we saw Peele’s Obama was on The Daily Show just a couple of weeks before Trump took office, but he agreed to break it out one more time as a special favor to the Late Night host. Unfortunately, although Obama’s been off galavanting with Richard Branson on some private island somewhere, Peele imagines him as we’re all feeling right now: disappointed, exhausted, and at least two sheets to the wind.

“Obama, he’s gotta be like, he’s on vacation, he’s gotta be watching TV with like, whiskey,” he told Meyers, before breaking into the impression: “This is some messed up stuff, here … Michelle, top- top- top her off, Michelle, top her off. Ehhh, okay, you’ve gone done did it now, America!” Right there with you, Jordan Peele’s Obama impression. Right there with you.

TOPICS#Obama
TAGSJORDAN PEELEObamaseth meyers

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP