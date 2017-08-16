CBS

When Judge Judy is not making Amy Schumer’s dreams come true, offering her honest opinion on Sarah Palin, or earning $200 million a year as the judge on the highest rated show on daytime television, Judge Sheindlin is also settling small claims disputes in her courtroom.

On a recent episode, Judge Judy was confronted with two individuals, both of whom claimed ownership in a dog named Baby Boy. The woman in the dispute claims that she legally bought the dog from someone on the street. The man in the legal dispute claims that he is the rightful owner and that the dog was taken from him and sold without his consent.

Whose dog is it?