Julia Louis-Dreyfus Reveals Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis With A Poignant Statement About Healthcare

#Julia Louis Dreyfus
News & Culture Writer
09.28.17 5 Comments

Getty Image

Julia Louis-Dreyfus revealed Thursday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer, announcing the sad news on Twitter in a written statement. In doing so, Louis-Dreyfus took a page from Jimmy Kimmel, using the sad news to make a positive statement about healthcare in America. Kimmel, of course, had a son born with a life threatening heart defect, and he went on to make headlines as he championed the right of any parent to be able to care for their sick child, regardless of income or status.

Likewise, Louis-Dreyfus expressed a similar sentiment:

1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.

The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality.

Although Louis-Dreyfus did not reveal any details, all of us hope that her cancer was caught early on and she’ll make a quick recovery. The news comes less than two weeks after the Veep star took home a sixth consecutive Emmy for playing Selina Meyer — setting a record for number of Emmys won by a performer in the same role, for the same series.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Julia Louis Dreyfus
TAGSbreast cancerhealthcarejulia louis-dreyfus

What Unites Us

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

Finding Answers And Fighting Fear At The ‘House Of Yes’

09.22.17 6 days ago 2 Comments
These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 1 week ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 2 weeks ago 13 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 2 weeks ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 3 weeks ago 19 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 3 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP