Julia Louis-Dreyfus Marks Her Final Day Of Chemo Treatment With An Uplifting Video Message From Her Sons

01.13.18

Veep star, Emmy magnet and all-around comedy treasure Julia Louis-Dreyfus shared an impossibly sweet and silly video her sons made for her last day of chemotherapy. The actress/producer revealed last fall that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her sons Henry and Charlie crafted a special inspirational video for their mom’s important day with a pretty straightforward message. In the Instagram video, the two young men lip sync Michael Jackson’s “Beat It” with pep, moxie and some lovely choreo.

“My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy.” wrote Louis-Dreyfus in the accompanying caption. “Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has shared glimpses of her cancer battle online and messages of support she’s received from friends and family.

Goodbye 2017. Go fuck yourself. #happynewyear

A post shared by Julia Louis-Dreyfus (@officialjld) on

When she went public with her diagnosis, Louis-Dreyfus used her statement as an opportunity to place a spotlight on the need for accessibility in health care no matter the income bracket.

1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I’m the one.

The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let’s fight all cancers and make universal healthcare a reality.

We continue to wish Julia Louis-Dreyfus improved health in her journey.

