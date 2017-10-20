Tony Hale And Timothy Simons Adorably Cheer On Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Recovery With A Katy Perry Song

#Julia Louis Dreyfus #Veep
News & Culture Writer
10.20.17

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has quietly started to undergo breast cancer treatment after revealing in an Instagram post last month that she had been diagnosed with the disease that affects one in eight women. On Thursday she posted an update, having finished her second round of chemotherapy, writing that she is not [bleeping] around, adding the lyrics to Katy Perry’s “Roar” and thanking her Veep costars Tony Hale and Timothy Simons for their “hilarious and loving inspiration.”

It was unclear exactly what she meant by the “inspiration” at the time, however on Friday morning she posted another update, with a video that Hale and Simons had recorded for her. “How lucky am I that these bozos have my back?” she wrote. “What a moving inspiration to my day. I’ve watched it a gazillion times.”

In the video, Hale says, “My name is Tony, and I will be playing the role of Julia Louis-Dreyfus,” while Simons informs that he on the other hand, will be playing the role of cancer. The alter egos of Gary Walsh and Jonah Ryan then proceed to go into a full lip sync rendition of the hit song, complete with printed out lyrics of the main chorus. As sweet and funny as it is, it’s also difficult to get through the whole thing with a dry eye. What a lucky woman she is to have such incredible support of her friends and costars during this battle. The eye of the tiger, indeed.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Julia Louis Dreyfus#Veep
TAGScancerFuck Cancerjulia louis-dreyfustimothy simonsTONY HALEveep

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 days ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP