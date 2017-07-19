Amazon lags behind Netflix and Hulu when it comes to prestige shows, but the streaming service has one thing its competitors don’t: Julia Motherf*cking Roberts. America’s sweetheart will star in Homecoming, a “high-profile drama series” from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail based on a fictional podcast of the same name. I’m not sure what the most 2017 part of that sentence is: Julia Roberts on a television show; Mr. Robot; or “based on a fictional podcast”?
Based on Gimlet Media’s fictional podcast of the same name, Homecoming is a psychological and political thriller that centers caseworker at a secret government facility (played by Roberts) and a soldier eager to rejoin civilian life. The podcast’s creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg will write the adaptation. (Via)
Amazon already gave Homecoming a two-season order, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video at an unknown date.
Julia Roberts has appeared on television before — most notably, in the aptly-titled post-Super Bowl episode of Friends, “The One After the Super Bowl” — but never in a starring role. Even though we’ve been living in a “Kevin Spacey on House of Cards” world for years now, where television and movies are seen as creative equals, it’s still a shock whenever someone like Roberts or Meryl Streep moves to the small screen. There are few A-list holdouts left. It’s never too late for Bruce Willis to get Bruno: The Series off the ground.
I love this podcast, and Esmail is a natural fit, but I wish they’d stick with the cast of Catherine Keener, Oscar Isaac, and David Schwimmer. I’ve got no problem with Roberts, but it concerns me that someone else could end up in Isaac’s role. What I’m trying to say is I really like Oscar Isaac