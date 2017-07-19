Universal Pictures

Amazon lags behind Netflix and Hulu when it comes to prestige shows, but the streaming service has one thing its competitors don’t: Julia Motherf*cking Roberts. America’s sweetheart will star in Homecoming, a “high-profile drama series” from Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail based on a fictional podcast of the same name. I’m not sure what the most 2017 part of that sentence is: Julia Roberts on a television show; Mr. Robot; or “based on a fictional podcast”?

Based on Gimlet Media’s fictional podcast of the same name, Homecoming is a psychological and political thriller that centers caseworker at a secret government facility (played by Roberts) and a soldier eager to rejoin civilian life. The podcast’s creators Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg will write the adaptation. (Via)

Amazon already gave Homecoming a two-season order, which will debut on Amazon Prime Video at an unknown date.

Julia Roberts has appeared on television before — most notably, in the aptly-titled post-Super Bowl episode of Friends, “The One After the Super Bowl” — but never in a starring role. Even though we’ve been living in a “Kevin Spacey on House of Cards” world for years now, where television and movies are seen as creative equals, it’s still a shock whenever someone like Roberts or Meryl Streep moves to the small screen. There are few A-list holdouts left. It’s never too late for Bruce Willis to get Bruno: The Series off the ground.

(Via Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter)