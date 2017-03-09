UPROXX 20: Juliana Harkavy Of ‘Arrow’ Likes Her Drinks To Come With A Snack

03.09.17 1 min ago

CW

Juliana Harkavy is an actress probably best known for portraying Dinah Drake on the CW’s Arrow. You may also know her for portraying Alisha on The Walking Dead. Juliana was nice enough to take some time recently to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Shirley Temple, extra cherries. If I’m feeling fancy, dirty Grey Goose martini, lots of olives. It’s imperative that all my drinks also contain a snack.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Twitter: @GeorgeTakei. Instagram: @CarlayPage.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

This Is Us, Transparent, The Walking Dead.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

New Orleans’ char-grilled oysters, crawfish, and an Abita beer in a big frosty mug.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Pinterest for inspiration, Google for answers, Facebook for friends, and the Benedict Cumberbatch Name Generator for Brandybrook Crackerdong.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile right now?

“Kaval Sviri (The Flute Plays)” by Bulgarian State Radio & Television Female Vocal Choir. Seriously. I found the song by accident after my friend passed away and it does something strange and wonderful to my soul.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Chill the f*ck out.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Can drinking moonshine really make you go blind?”

9. Dogs or cats?

Rescue dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

When my choir got to sing on stage with Yo-Yo Ma and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.

Around The Web

TAGSJuliana Harkavyuproxx 20
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 2 days ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 3 weeks ago 11 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP