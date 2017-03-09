CW

Juliana Harkavy is an actress probably best known for portraying Dinah Drake on the CW’s Arrow. You may also know her for portraying Alisha on The Walking Dead. Juliana was nice enough to take some time recently to participate in our twenty questions questionnaire.

1. You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

Shirley Temple, extra cherries. If I’m feeling fancy, dirty Grey Goose martini, lots of olives. It’s imperative that all my drinks also contain a snack.

2. Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

Twitter: @GeorgeTakei. Instagram: @CarlayPage.

3. What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

This Is Us, Transparent, The Walking Dead.

4. It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

New Orleans’ char-grilled oysters, crawfish, and an Abita beer in a big frosty mug.

5. What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

Pinterest for inspiration, Google for answers, Facebook for friends, and the Benedict Cumberbatch Name Generator for Brandybrook Crackerdong.

6. What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile right now?

“Kaval Sviri (The Flute Plays)” by Bulgarian State Radio & Television Female Vocal Choir. Seriously. I found the song by accident after my friend passed away and it does something strange and wonderful to my soul.

7. If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

Chill the f*ck out.

8. What’s the last thing you Googled?

“Can drinking moonshine really make you go blind?”

9. Dogs or cats?

Rescue dogs.

10. Best concert of your life was…?

When my choir got to sing on stage with Yo-Yo Ma and the Los Angeles Philharmonic.