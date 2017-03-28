Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

As many are aware, Kaitlin Olson has been married to her It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia co-star (and series creator) Rob McElhenney since 2008, and the couple now have two children together, six-year-old Axel and four-year-old Leo. Being the parents of two young boys is not exactly a cakewalk, as Olson, who also stars on Fox’s The Mick, explained during a visit to Conan on Monday night.

She said that now that their boys have now reached an age that they like to work together, against her, and recalled a particularly disturbing incident recently when husband McElhenney was out of town.

I had the whole day by myself, put them both to bed, I come downstairs… I turned on bad TV, I got a glass of wine, turned the lights down, I was just like, in heaven. And maybe 20-30 minutes goes by and all of a sudden I feel a finger on the back of my neck. I’m alone in the house, I freaked out and turned around and Axel’s standing there and he goes, “I’ve been watching you the whole time.”

“It’s horrifying,” she continued. “No, I’m in trouble, he’s definitely a psychopath.” And yet, that was still nothing compared to Axel’s “reassuring” words to a classmate whose dad was in the hospital suffering from pneumonia. On the plus side, it sounds like Axel is already following in his famous parents footsteps, anyway. Wild card!