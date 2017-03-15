Did You Realize These People Were On SNL?

Kal Penn’s Collection Of Scripts Highlights How Narrow-Minded Hollywood Can Be Towards Minority Actors

03.15.17 2 hours ago 2 Comments

Fox

Kal Penn has broken through in his career over the past few years. Between Harold And Kumar, joining the Obama White House, and his long-running role on House, Penn has established himself. He isn’t a “that guy who was in that thing” and he’s really cut himself into some memorable roles, including his current show Designated Survivor. But it wasn’t always like that according to his Twitter feed today.

Penn pulled out a bunch of old scripts he received for auditions during the early days of his career and a few things stood out, mostly regarding racial stereotypes. There are a lot of Indian accents, snake charmers, fire-eaters, Gandhi look-alikes, and one Pakistani computer geek that Penn describes as having a “sweaty unwashed look” and style like Beck. There’s also a few notable shows in there like Sabrina The Teenage Witch — where Penn says they were “such dicks” over using an accent — The King of Queens, and Smart Guy from the Disney channel with that damn Taj Mowry:

Around The Web

TAGSDesignated SurvivorHOUSEKAL PENNSABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCHTHE KING OF QUEENS
The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

The Unheralded True Story Of The NBA’s First Black Player

03.14.17 15 hours ago
How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

How TV And Evolving Media Technology Changed The American Presidency

03.07.17 1 week ago 2 Comments
How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

How The Spice Girls’ Legacy Of ‘Girl Power’ Paved The Way For Women To Dominate Pop

02.27.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 4 weeks ago 12 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 1 month ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 1 month ago 10 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP