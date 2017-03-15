Fox

Kal Penn has broken through in his career over the past few years. Between Harold And Kumar, joining the Obama White House, and his long-running role on House, Penn has established himself. He isn’t a “that guy who was in that thing” and he’s really cut himself into some memorable roles, including his current show Designated Survivor. But it wasn’t always like that according to his Twitter feed today.

Found a bunch of old scripts from some of my first years trying to be an actor. pic.twitter.com/GydOwlUKGW — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017

Penn pulled out a bunch of old scripts he received for auditions during the early days of his career and a few things stood out, mostly regarding racial stereotypes. There are a lot of Indian accents, snake charmers, fire-eaters, Gandhi look-alikes, and one Pakistani computer geek that Penn describes as having a “sweaty unwashed look” and style like Beck. There’s also a few notable shows in there like Sabrina The Teenage Witch — where Penn says they were “such dicks” over using an accent — The King of Queens, and Smart Guy from the Disney channel with that damn Taj Mowry:

Jeez I remember this one! They were awful. "Can you make his accent a little more AUTHENTIC?" That usually meant they wanted Apu pic.twitter.com/3F5XRORO3n — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) March 14, 2017