Getty

Kate Lambert is a star of TV Land’s ensemble comedy Teachers (now in its second season) in which six elementary school teachers attempt to navigate the school day and their private lives. She’s also a writer and executive producer of the show, which she co-created with her co-stars, all members of improv group The Katydids. Teachers is currently breaking ratings records for its network, proving that sharp, relatable comedy is always in demand. Lambert took the time to participate in our questionnaire series, revealing a deep love of HGTV, vegetarian burritos, and Nora Ephron.

You walk into a bar. What do you order from the bartender?

A pinot noir. And if it’s a bar that primarily serves beer, it’s always terrible.

Who’s your favorite person to follow on Twitter and/or Instagram?

I love following Chrissy Teigen. She’s absolutely hilarious and has the cutest baby.

What’s currently waiting for you on your DVR?

Law & Order SVU and a bunch of HGTV shows.

It’s your last meal — what are you going out with?

My mom makes this spaghetti with a homemade sauce that has carrots and green peppers in it. It’s amazing. It would be good to go out with that one.

What websites do you visit on a regular basis?

One Kings Lane. I’m really into interior design and they have lots of good deals and ideas for things to do around your home. I also love Sephora– I’m a total makeup junkie.

What’s the most frequently played song on your mobile device?

I am obsessed with the Sara Bareilles song “She Used to be Mine.” The most played song of all time on my iPod is definitely Kate Bush’s “This Woman’s Work.”

If you could go back and give your 18-year-old self one piece of advice what would it be?

I think I’d tell her she has about one more year before those foam wedges go out of style, to always choose the apartment with parking, and not to be so hard on herself.

What’s the last thing you Googled?

Kyle Chandler. I can’t get enough of Coach Taylor.