Kellyanne Conway Wants Anderson Cooper To Float, Too, In This ‘It’ Parody On ‘SNL’

#SNL
Senior Pop Culture Editor
10.15.17

It is one of the best horror movies of the year (and the most financially successful horror movie of all-time), but it could have been that much more scarier. There’s the alternate ending with Bill climbing the tower and having a “one-on-one confrontation with Pennywise,” and the deleted scene that involves the sentence “Pennywise crawls over to the baby and starts to feast.” But those are child’s play (not Chucky) compared to SNL‘s It parody.

I have four words for you: “Kellyanne Conway as Pennywise.”

The sketch starts simple enough, with CNN’s Anderson Cooper discussing Conway’s recent comments on Republican Senator Bob Corker’s “incredibly irresponsible” tweets. But things take a turn for the weird when Cooper, dressed as poor Georgie Denbrough, heads outside and drops his rundown for the next day’s show. The papers drain into a sewer, where none other than “Kellywise the Dancing Clown,” where less makeup than the average sad clown, is waiting for him. Kate McKinnon is one of the show’s best impressionists, and she does incredible work here — she’s imitating Conway, Pennywise as Conway, and Hillary Clinton. Wait, why is Hillary in the sewer? “Where did you think I’d be?” she asks. “Michigan or Wisconsin?”

Conway isn’t the leader of the Losers’ Club, but she’s certainly a member.

Around The Web

TOPICS#SNL
TAGSITKATE MCKINNONKellyanne ConwaySNL

The RX

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 4 days ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 1 week ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 1 week ago
Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

Alex Lahey’s Funny-Sad Pop-Punk Album ‘I Love You Like A Brother’ Is One Of 2017’s Best Debuts

10.05.17 1 week ago
The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 3 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP