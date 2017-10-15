It is one of the best horror movies of the year (and the most financially successful horror movie of all-time), but it could have been that much more scarier. There’s the alternate ending with Bill climbing the tower and having a “one-on-one confrontation with Pennywise,” and the deleted scene that involves the sentence “Pennywise crawls over to the baby and starts to feast.” But those are child’s play (not Chucky) compared to SNL‘s It parody.

I have four words for you: “Kellyanne Conway as Pennywise.”

The sketch starts simple enough, with CNN’s Anderson Cooper discussing Conway’s recent comments on Republican Senator Bob Corker’s “incredibly irresponsible” tweets. But things take a turn for the weird when Cooper, dressed as poor Georgie Denbrough, heads outside and drops his rundown for the next day’s show. The papers drain into a sewer, where none other than “Kellywise the Dancing Clown,” where less makeup than the average sad clown, is waiting for him. Kate McKinnon is one of the show’s best impressionists, and she does incredible work here — she’s imitating Conway, Pennywise as Conway, and Hillary Clinton. Wait, why is Hillary in the sewer? “Where did you think I’d be?” she asks. “Michigan or Wisconsin?”

Conway isn’t the leader of the Losers’ Club, but she’s certainly a member.