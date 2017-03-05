The White House Might Crack Down On Pot

There was a definite lack of political sketches on Saturday Night Live, something you can see for yourself via our scorecard for this week’s episode. Apart fromthe Forrest Gump opening that mocked Jeff Sessions and his meeting with a Russian diplomat, there was no Trump or his surrogates throughout most of the episode. Weekend Update did its typical thing and focused on Trump’s sons, but the show seemed to ignore the big presidential stories of the moment after Octavia Spencer took the stage.

At least they did in the foreground of the show. There was no sketch devoted to Kellyanne Conway this week, giving her a bit of a break from the singing, dancing, and spinning she’s used to. Instead, Kate McKinnon kept popping up at random intervals between sketches in reference to the viral photo from earlier in the that featured Conway with her feet on the Oval Office couch.

