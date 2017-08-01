‘Kevin Can Wait’ Will Kill Off Erinn Hayes’ Character To Make Way For Leah Remini

#Casting News
Senior Contributor
08.01.17

CBS

Kevin Can Wait is an affable-enough sitcom. It stars Kevin James as a retired police officer with a kooky family and the standard loving, level-headed wife, played by Erinn Hayes. But it’s been revealed that Hayes’ character is meeting a strange fate for a sitcom, due largely to behind-the-scenes tinkering.

At issue is Leah Remini. In a bit of stunt casting, the show brought in Remini for its first season finale as a former colleague of Kevin’s, and unexpectedly took the night in terms of ratings for a scripted series. Remini was quickly added as a series regular, which essentially left both Hayes and Remini filling the female lead role. The solution, apparently, is to kill off Hayes’ character and then jump forward in time a bit.

Hayes’ departure was already known, but it wasn’t clear just how that was going to happen. It’s an odd choice for a number of reasons, not the least of which is, uh, it’s kind of a huge bummer. Usually sitcoms don’t take such a grim step unless they’re forced to, usually by the actor passing away in real life. It also creates an odd dissonance; a show about a retired cop, his detective friend, and his dead wife isn’t usually a sitcom, as a quick browsing of TVTropes will tell you. So maybe a better idea is to give Hayes her own show:

(via Variety)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Casting News
TAGScasting newsCBSERINN HAYESKevin Can Wait

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 5 hours ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 day ago 10 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 6 days ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

Flying High Over Georgia On The Ultimate Southeast Road Trip

07.25.17 1 week ago
Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

Build A Road Trip Toolkit With These Five Apps

07.24.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP