Key and Peele have been away from Comedy Central for more than a year, save for a few appearances on The Daily Show here and there. But with the exit of President Obama from The White House and a new year full of uncertainty, the duo is back on the network to give Obama a proper send off. Their delivery choice is the return of Luther, the president’s anger translator, and Jordan Peele’s Obama impression in one last address.

This sketch likely reached its peak when Luther shared a stage with the real President Obama at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in 2015, but a final hurrah isn’t exactly something to be ignored.