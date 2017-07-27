Vince Gilligan Reveals The Character He Would Spin Off From ‘Better Call Saul’

We haven’t heard much from the gang over at Better Call Saul since the finale last month (other than the announcement that the series would be renewed for a fourth season), but Vince Gilligan was in Australia last week promoting the series. In an interview with the Sydney Press Herald, he dropped a few interesting quotes, including a fact that many of us have forgotten, namely that Better Call Saul was originally pitched as a half hour comedy.

The original idea, he says, was for “a straight-out half-hour comedy. Maybe it’ll be Saul sitting in his office in front of the American Constitution on his wall and the Styrofoam columns on either side [a staple scenario in Breaking Bad]. And interesting, quirky people will show up every week with legal problems and he’ll solve them. That was the original pitch.”

That idea was scrapped, as we know, once Gilligan and Co. realized that “we’re one-hour drama guys,” although they still try to infuse their dramas with as much comedy as possible. They were concerned, however, that Odenkirk — originally a comedic actor — might not have been up for the challenge of a darker drama.

I don’t think any of us knew he was going to be as good as he is. We thought he would be funny and interesting to watch, and that we would write to his strengths, most of which we thought would be his comedy chops. And then when we started the show he started acting and acting and suddenly we realised, ‘My God, this guy can really go dark, and he can go sad, and he can do all the dramatic things we could ever possibly want from him’.

Gilligan also revealed that Saul was not their favorite character from Breaking Bad and that AMC originally wasn’t that enthusiastic about a Saul Goodman spin-off. In fact, they’d have preferred a spin-off about Jesse Pinkman.

