Jimmy Kimmel Has No Love For Fox News Host Brian Kilmeade Over The GOP Healthcare Plan: ‘You Phony Little Creep’

#Jimmy Kimmel
Managing Editor, Trending
09.21.17

After Jimmy Kimmel declared war on the latest GOP attempt to repeal Obamacare, with some help from Bill Cassidy’s lies to the host right on his own show, criticism was expected by the late night host. He addressed it at the end of his comments on Tuesday’s show and decided to respond to the more high-profile criticism during his monologue on Wednesday. While it seemed that Kimmel was agitated with Cassidy during his monologue the night before, his anger actually seemed to come out on Wednesday and it was aimed at a familiar source from Fox News.

Brian Kilmeade stood by the bill on Fox And Friends on Wednesday morning, calling Kimmel part of the “Hollywood elite” and claiming he was trying to push his politics on the rest of the country. That rich comment from Kilmeade prompted Kimmel to get a little heated on his show, showing the opposite of his tearful pleas during the summer and lashing out at the Fox And Friends host:

“The reason I found this comment to be particularly annoying is because this is a guy, Brian Kilmeade, who whenever I see him, kisses my ass like a little boy meeting Batman. Oh, he’s such a fan. He follows me on Twitter. He asks me to write a blurb for his book, which I did. He calls my agent, looking for projects. He’s dying to be a member of the Hollywood elite. The only reason he’s not a member of the Hollywood elite is because nobody will hire him to be one.

“And you know, the reason I’m talking about this is because my son had an open heart surgery, then has to have two more, and because of that, I learned there are kids with no insurance in the same situation. I don’t get anything out of this, Brian, you phony little creep. Oh, I’ll pound you when I see you. That is my blurb. That will be my blurb for your next book. ‘Brian Kilmeade is a phony little creep.’ That’s right.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel
TAGSBRIAN KILMEADEfox and friendsgop healthcare billjimmy kimmel

What Unites Us

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

These Climbers Cross Cultural Lines To Make Friendships Atop Mountains

09.19.17 2 days ago
The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

The Undeniable Power And Bold Feminism Of ‘My Favorite Murder’

09.15.17 6 days ago 11 Comments
Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

Activist Rocker Billy Bragg Believes Cynicism Is Our Greatest Enemy

09.12.17 1 week ago
It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

It’s Time To Kill The ‘Apathetic Young Voter’ Myth Once And For All

09.07.17 2 weeks ago 17 Comments
‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

‘Glow’ Star Britney Young On Body Positivity And The Unifying Force Of Diverse Voices

09.05.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

What It’s Like To Be A Houstonian, Watching Hurricane Harvey From Afar

08.31.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP