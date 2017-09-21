Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

After Jimmy Kimmel declared war on the latest GOP attempt to repeal Obamacare, with some help from Bill Cassidy’s lies to the host right on his own show, criticism was expected by the late night host. He addressed it at the end of his comments on Tuesday’s show and decided to respond to the more high-profile criticism during his monologue on Wednesday. While it seemed that Kimmel was agitated with Cassidy during his monologue the night before, his anger actually seemed to come out on Wednesday and it was aimed at a familiar source from Fox News.

Brian Kilmeade stood by the bill on Fox And Friends on Wednesday morning, calling Kimmel part of the “Hollywood elite” and claiming he was trying to push his politics on the rest of the country. That rich comment from Kilmeade prompted Kimmel to get a little heated on his show, showing the opposite of his tearful pleas during the summer and lashing out at the Fox And Friends host: