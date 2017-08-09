Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Given the trend of today’s events and the possible impending disaster between the United States and North Korea, it’s likely a good idea to know where the nation is on a map. You can probably guess where this is going, but it doesn’t make it any less disappointing to see. That’s even with full knowledge that this was edited with the worst ones chosen for air on Jimmy Kimmel Live.

So yes, Kimmel sends someone out on the street to interview some normal folks about our possible military action against North Korea. Once they say we should do something, they’re asked to find the country on a map. Some of them get very close and that’s reassuring, but then there far too many who go completely off the reservation and place the dictatorship in Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. You can’t blame them too much for the last one considering we’ve spent the better part of three decades mucking around there, but it’s still depressing.

If North Korea did happen to be in the wild norths of Canada, I think we’d all be a little bit more worried about the range of their missiles and the possibility that the country is full of White Walkers. We have a severe lack of dragons here. Luckily, it’s not and the situation is just really bad for a bunch of other countries that folks likely couldn’t find on a map.

It’s some timely content once again from Jimmy Kimmel, bringing a few smiles to our faces before we’re all sucked into another major war in Asia.

(Via Jimmy Kimmel Live)