#TrumpImpeachment Party Brings Up Old Trump Tweet

Jimmy Kimmel Breaks Down Trump’s Impromptu Press Conference By Comparing It To Charlie Sheen’s ‘Winning’ Streak

#The Walking Dead
Managing Editor, Trending
02.17.17

The news on Thursday was dominated by Trump’s press conference and that continued with most of late night television. While Seth Meyers and other hosts took the reactionary route to the presser, Jimmy Kimmel tried to hold to pop culture and have some fun with the aftermath Trump’s impromptu event.

Kimmel kicks things off by boiling down the entire one-hour presser to a sizzle reel of memorable moments, truly the perfect way to digest the event. He then makes a comparison to Charlie Sheen’s memorable “winning” streak from a few years ago, something that never really came to mind until now. While Trump doesn’t look to be living life as hard as Sheen was at the time, his language and the media coverage really do harken back to that time. There was no shortage of Sheen news but President Trump has eclipsed that due to his status alone.

TOPICS#The Walking Dead
TAGSCharlie Sheendonald trumpjimmy kimmelThe Walking Dead
Author Profile Picture
No longer allowed to shop at K-Mart.

Around The Web

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

How Keeping Austin Weird Turned Into A Widespread Phenomenon

02.15.17 2 days ago 9 Comments
How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

How Kevin Gates Went From Underground To Platinum In A Year And Changed The Game In The Process

02.02.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

Look For The Star: How Starter Jackets Became The Iconic Clothing Of The Early ’90s

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 9 Comments
‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

‘Dream, Try, Do Good’: The Oral History Of ‘Boy Meets World’

01.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

How Frank Barsalona Created The Modern Rock Concert And Got Himself Into The Hall Of Fame

01.30.17 3 weeks ago
The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

The Story Behind Gus Fring’s Stunningly Explosive Moment On ‘Breaking Bad’

and 01.30.17 3 weeks ago 5 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP