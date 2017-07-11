Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Kit Harington was quite the charming fellow on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, joining the show on its return from the July 4th break to kick off the promotional blitz for Game Of Thrones seventh season. He reveals a few trade secrets involved with keeping secrets on the show, like shooting fake scenes to throw off fans and paparazzi who might be trying to piece things together before the season premiere. If that sounds excessive, you clearly haven’t paid attention or you think it’s not enough thanks to your four layers of encryption. Either way, if you thought the script rules and possible terminations were bad, the usually have to film these fake scenes on their days off. That’s just mean.