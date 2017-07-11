Kit Harington’s Failed ‘Game Of Thrones’ Auditions Will Make You Glad He’s Playing Jon Snow And Nobody Else

#Jimmy Kimmel #Game of Thrones
Managing Editor, Trending
07.11.17

Kit Harington was quite the charming fellow on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, joining the show on its return from the July 4th break to kick off the promotional blitz for Game Of Thrones seventh season. He reveals a few trade secrets involved with keeping secrets on the show, like shooting fake scenes to throw off fans and paparazzi who might be trying to piece things together before the season premiere. If that sounds excessive, you clearly haven’t paid attention or you think it’s not enough thanks to your four layers of encryption. Either way, if you thought the script rules and possible terminations were bad, the usually have to film these fake scenes on their days off. That’s just mean.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jimmy Kimmel#Game of Thrones
TAGSgame of thronesjimmy kimmelKit Harington

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 5 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 5 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

The 4th Of July Cookout Foods You Can’t Live Without, Power Ranked

06.30.17 1 week ago 24 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP