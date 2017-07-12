Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Since the source material still isn’t complete (and may never be complete at this rate), Game of Thrones has no shortage of fan theories. In fact, many have been spot-on. R+L=J was 100 percent accurate, and almost everyone predicted the resurrection of Jon Snow after he was stabbed at the end of season five (or the end of the fifth book A Dance with Dragons).

That doesn’t mean plenty of the theories that made their way to the top of the internet pile have been worth considering. Even if some theories garnered millions of eyeballs, most of them were rolling into the back of heads. Take this one that Kit Harington has kept in the back of his mind for years at this point — the theory surmises that the entire Song of Ice and Fire was… Wait for it… A dream.

But not just any dream.

At the end of the series, we will likely turn to the last page, or pull out from a shot focusing on Jon Snow’s loyal direwolf companion Ghost, and we will finally realize that this was all going on his little puppy brain while he kicked his legs.

Needless to say, Kit Harington seems unusually perturbed by this theory. He can’t stand it. Or maybe, that’s all deflection. Maybe this is the ending of Game of Thrones and all of the Starks are alive and well.

Harington and Rich Eisen continue on to say that the only thing that would make it worse would be if it were just a random dog having the dream, and not even Ghost. Maybe a normal suburban dog from somewhere in the tri-state area. Personally, if that were the case, and some happy lab was dreaming up this incredibly intricate and intense universe full of backstabbing and sex, I’d have a new respect for George R.R. Martin as a creative.