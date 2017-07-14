Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

If you were to ask Kristen Bell to name her three favorite things, she would likely answer: 1) her family, including husband Dax Shepard, 2) sloths, and 3) Game of Thrones. The Good Place actress combined two of her three passions into “Dax and Kristen’s Game of Thrones Obsession.” Sorry, sloths.

Bell and Shepard aren’t shy about their love for Game of Thrones: they wore matching “Stark in the streets, Wildling in the sheets” shirts to the season six premiere, she dressed as Daenerys Targaryen for Halloween, and he would rather Bell “sleep with another man” than watch the show without him. In anticipation of season seven, the CHiPs stars (only one of whom appreciates being referred to as the star of CHiPs) made a video to show off their fandom.

There’s also some love for The Good Place in the description.

Words can not express our horniness for the Game Of Thrones Premier. Hopefully this video will.

THANK YOU to THE GOOD PLACE ANGELS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! (Via)

In the clip, Bell and Shepard dress up as Cersei and Jaime, members of the Faith Militant, Brienne and the Hound, and Daenerys and Jon Snow, who, in typical Thrones fashion, make out even though they’re related. Um, spoiler. Send them to the Bad Place, where scenes set in Dorne play on a loop.

It’s tough but fair.

