Kristen Stewart Still Doesn’t Know Why Donald Trump Is So Obsessed With Her

03.10.17 42 mins ago 2 Comments

Kristen Stewart has turned into a damn fine actress — no, really, she’s great in Clouds of Sils Maria, and equally stunning in Olivier Assayas’ new film, Personal Shopper — but to many, she’ll always be known as demure Bella from Twilight. Or if you’re Donald Trump, the evil witch who broke Robert Pattinson’s heart. Between 2012-2013, the president tweeted about their break-up nearly a dozen times, with gems like, “Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better!” and “Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert.” Trump is still waiting for that thank you.

Stewart reached out to Trump when she hosted SNL — “Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like me now, because I’m hosting SNL, and I am so gay, dude” — but she hasn’t heard back. Which is weird, because as Stephen Colbert pointed out on Thursday’s The Late Show, Trump has spent more time tweeting about Kristen Stewart than condemning anti-semitism. Once the president sees K-Stew literally brushing his hate off her shoulders, though, he’ll start blathering about Colbert’s “failing” ratings.

He’s never wrong.

(Via The Late Show)

