Kristen Stewart Will Be Making Her ‘SNL’ Hosting Debut In February

01.22.17

Clouds of Sils Maria actress and noted President Trump obsession Kristen Stewart will be slingin’ yuks and wearing exciting wigs as the host of Saturday Night Live next month. It’s her first go-around as host of the long-running NBC late night program, so there’s a deep well of unused Zathura material waiting to be used!

Stewart was revealed as the host in the on-deck circle during last night’s excellent Aziz Ansari fronted episode. In addition to the February 4th episode boasting Stewart’s first stint as host, Canadian pop miracle Alessia Cara will be making his rookie appearance as an SNL musical guest. Could this open the door for a confusing musical monologue about distancing yourself from Twilight from Stewart and Cara? We suppose so. Just don’t suggest it too loud.

As far as hosts go, Kristen Stewart makes a sensible fit in an age where Saturday Night Live is considered by the president to be his nemesis. It’s not as if Stewart’s promoting a blockbuster comic book movie where she’s expected to tiptoe around politics. She’s currently promoting her debut directorial short at Sundance and told The Hollywood Reporter that she’ll be returning with a self-described “so political” short. We suppose SNL could accommodate that itch without a trip to Utah.

