Spoilers ahead!

Twin Peaks: The Return concluded a few weeks ago, and while most fans enjoyed the ride, sadly, Agent Cooper accidentally throwing a wrench in the universe (depending on how one interprets the ending) to save Laura Palmer is probably the last we’re going to see of David Lynch’s opus. The 18 part series is one people will be talking about for a long time, but one of the aspects of The Return that both frustrated and delighted fans the most was the character of Dougie Jones — or more specifically, the confused Agent Cooper hiding inside.

Regardless of how one felt about Dougie, it’s hard to argue that the character wasn’t responsible for some of the most laugh-out-loud moments of the series, and Kyle MacLachlan talked about one those moments during a chat with James Corden on The Late Late Show Thursday night. The scene in question was a sex scene between MacLachlan and Naomi Watts, who played Janey-E, the wife of Dougie Jones. While their marriage started out on the rocks when Cooper replaced Jones, Janey-E eventually warmed up to her lobotomized husband, especially after noticing his upgraded, uh, physique during a doctor’s office visit.

“In this particular scene, David had us situated in such a way that I was going to be lying flat on the bed, basically covered up,” he explained. “I was like, great, got off my kit, jumped in, ready to go. And then Naomi comes in in her robe, and she gets positioned there and she’s gonna be sort of sitting up and takes the robe off… So we start doing the scene, and just by the way the bed was, my arms started to kind of bounce on the bed as we were moving, as it happens.”