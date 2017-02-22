Oscar Noms Cause Controversy

‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’ Hilariously Spoofs Awards Movies With ‘Oscar Bait’

#Oscars 2017
02.21.17

Oscar season is almost over, mostly because you can’t have “Oscar season” after the Oscars are actually held. (Don’t worry, the next cycle of Oscar punditry starts a month from now). Which means this week is the perfect time to spoof all the over the top performances, Oscar-bait scripts, and overwrought cinematography that goes into each movie nominated for an award. Don’t get us wrong, these qualities are also what usually make Academy Award winning films great in the end, but that doesn’t make them any less thirsty for that gold statuette.

Seth Meyers took the initiative to remind everyone just how cheesy and faux-life changing Oscar movies can come off as to normal people, even if movie lovers and Oscar voters still laud them at every turn. In the clip from Tuesday night’s show, Meyers sends up this year’s nominees hilariously.

Whitney is a writer based in Brooklyn who doesn't let people forget she's a Boston sports fan or pass on the chance to debate pop culture, ever.

