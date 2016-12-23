Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There’s little doubt that you’ll find annoyances within every belief and non-belief out there this holiday. The Mensch on a Bench and Elf on the Shelf represent the creepy side of Christian and Jewish faiths for the holidays, but what about those darn Atheists? Typically it shouldn’t matter, but plenty of Atheists seem to want that inclusion with all the hefty religion and that’s where the Skeptic on a Stick comes in courtesy of Late Night with Seth Meyers.