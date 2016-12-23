Cops For Kids Gives Underprivileged Kids A Merry Christmas

The Skeptic On A Stick Is A Bummer Of A Gift From The Folks At ‘Late Night With Seth Meyers’

#Christmas
12.23.16 2 days ago

Subscribe to UPROXX

There’s little doubt that you’ll find annoyances within every belief and non-belief out there this holiday. The Mensch on a Bench and Elf on the Shelf represent the creepy side of Christian and Jewish faiths for the holidays, but what about those darn Atheists? Typically it shouldn’t matter, but plenty of Atheists seem to want that inclusion with all the hefty religion and that’s where the Skeptic on a Stick comes in courtesy of Late Night with Seth Meyers.

TOPICS#Christmas
TAGSChristmasElf On The ShelfMensch On A Benchseth meyers

Around The Web

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

‘Stop Crying And Fight Your Father’: ‘Seinfeld’ Writers Tell How Festivus Came To Be

and 12.23.16 2 days ago 10 Comments
The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

The Lasting Impact Of Adidas Tearaway Pants On Hip-Hop And A Hoops Generation

12.08.16 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

Understanding The History And The Motivations Behind The Standing Rock Protests

12.02.16 3 weeks ago 4 Comments
How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

How Do We Combat The Intensifying War On Science?

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago 26 Comments
Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

Exploring The Intersection Of Hip-Hop And Social Justice

and 11.30.16 4 weeks ago
From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

From Near ‘Simpsons’ Spinoff To A Check Against Hollywood Ridiculousness: Why ‘The Critic’ Still Matters

11.29.16 4 weeks ago 25 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP