Ice-T Spoils The Ending Of Trump-Inspired ‘Law And Order: SVU’ Episode

An episode of NBC’s Law And Order: Special Victims Unit inspired by Donald Trump was supposed to air last October 12th, then it was pushed to October 26th, then November 16th, then shelved indefinitely. When will we get to see it? According to SVU co-star and masterful Presidential debate live-tweeter Ice-T, hopefully never, because — as he told Vanity Fair — “I don’t even think it’s worth showing. It wasn’t one of our best shows.”

The episode, titled “Unstoppable”, still hasn’t been put back on the schedule, perhaps because of its quality or perhaps because of Trump’s ongoing relationship with NBC as a producer of The Celebrity Apprentice. In the episode, Gary Cole plays a bloviating businessman whose Presidential campaign is marred by allegations of sexual assault (ripped from the headlines!).

