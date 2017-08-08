The last time Leah Remini was on the talk show circuit, she ruffled plenty of feathers within the Scientology community and even ended up dragging hosts like Conan O’Brien into the controversy a bit. With the second season of her A&E documentary series premiering soon and her role on Kevin Can Wait expanding, the actress is back out for promotion and seems to be full of more smiles than before. Earning awards, acceptance, and critical praise will do that.

Monday saw her stop on The Late Show to chat with Stephen Colbert and she ended up giving him a bit of a warning that he was treading into the territory that the church wasn’t going to be happy with. His response was a desire to go further in that direction, so you can’t say he was actually too worried. The thing that is evident from the get go is just how relaxed Remini seems when discussing her former religion and how it is viewed as a cult.