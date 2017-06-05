‘The Leftovers’ Big Question: Was Nora Telling The Truth Or Not?

The Leftovers went big in its final season. Really big. Like “a whole episode on a Tasmanian ferry filled with lion-worshipping cult members who are having a highly organized orgy on the high seas” big. “Kevin drowns on purpose to send himself to an alternate reality where he is both the president and an assassin tasked with killing the president, and by the end of the episode President Kevin kills Assassin Kevin by removing a nuclear launch key from his abdomen and then blows up the world” big. “Nora Durst got a Wu-Tang tattoo” big. There was a lot going on. That’s what I’m saying here.
Which made the quiet, almost simple finale so cool. It wasn’t about explosions, or visions, or big exciting swings. It was, at its heart, the final chapter in a love story between two broken people. It was a strange love story, I’ll give you that. There was a Sisyphean Australian goat rescue involved. That’s The Leftovers, though. You have to expect a goat rescue or two. But the point of it all, as it’s been all along, even during the lion boat orgy, is that it was about the people on the show, not the mystery in the background. It was sweet. I cried a little.
The most interesting moment of the finale came right near the end, when Nora told Kevin what happened with the LADR machine and in the years since they last saw each other. Her story left us two possibilities.
NUMBER ONE: Nora was telling the truth, and she really did pass through, travel for years to find her family, see they were okay, travel for years to find a scientist, make him build her a machine, pass back through, then live in Australia doing pigeon things until Kevin found her.
NUMBER TWO: Nora’a story was entirely made up, and she chickened out in that last moment before the machine filled up, and now she’s telling a different version to Kevin because it sounds better or because it’s what she wants to believe or for whatever reason.
I think she was telling the truth, with the only thing leading me to believe that she was lying was Matt saying he’ll tell people whatever he wants Nora to tell them.
If lying, she probably told him to tell everyone she went through, or at the very least Kevin, and that way, he can’t look up anything. The body is gone, no death certificate, etc. She doesn’t take into account he won’t ever stop looking for her. The fact that we don’t see her tell Matt what to tell people is probably the only thing making me think she is lying.
The woman who hired hookers to shoot her is not afraid of the unknown. TRUTH!
We all live in a world of our own making, regardless of what happens to us.
I’m choosing to believe, based on absolutely no evidence, that Nora “passed through” in the same way that Kevin visited the hotel. In some way, she experienced the entire scenario she revealed, we just don’t know if she physically visited the other side.
Also, did Kevin discover the heart condition when the nuclear key was taken out of his heart? Or am I looking too far into that scene?
Here’s the thing: were are not meant to know. Lindeloff and crew wanted to create something to be debated for years to come. Personally, I initially believed what she was saying was the truth but the more you think about it, the more improbable it becomes (for the many reasons listed in Alan and Brian’s pieces). Now, I see they created all this doubt to manufacture debate about the ending. Either way, the whole thing was beautifully done, well acted and felt right.
I really have no idea how we were supposed to think she was still lying, when the entire episode (and Nora’s whole arc over the series) was about Nora learning to stop lying to herself and everyone else about what she really believes. The irony at the end is that she finally learns this but has no way of proving it and is ashamed of how she left things, so she just decides to close herself off from everyone again. Kevin was also full of the same bullshit over the course of the series, but he figured it all out before it was too late. Throw in the fact that there’s no way Kevin’s other world was fake (you have to jump through more mental loops to prove that its an illusion than to accept it as another reality), and I don’t see why Nora’s story is so outlandish that it can’t be taken for face value.
I get that Lindelof tried to end things with an Inception like open-ending, but I really don’t think it was portrayed that ambiguously. Would have been cooler if he showed us cut scenes of Nora’s journey to the other side instead, but instead we got a 10 minute monologue :/ .